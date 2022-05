More Like This

I drove past a fire truck the other day and realized I’d never seen a dirty fire truck, fire engine, police car, or city, county, or state vehicle. Given the drought, maybe these agencies could start to take pride in having dirtier vehicles. I have no idea how much water is used to clean a fire engine and how much personnel time is allocated, but I suspect considerable savings could be had on all fronts.

