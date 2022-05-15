Salcido Is a Listener

My personal experience has taught me that any community without a shared respect for common interest and genuine commitment to open and honest communications is bound to fail. Incumbent Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido has long since proved she not only demands a high level of civic engagement and accountability of herself but expects the same commitment from her fellow educators and students to Santa Barbara’s ultimate benefit.

The most critical skill for anyone in any position of leadership, and most certainly the senior role responsible for educating our community’s children, is to listen. Not only to strive to comprehend, but to consciously invest in seeking out other people’s unique needs as they might express them and make vital decisions by drawing upon often-disparate perspectives.

At a time when some others would favor a cacophony of rancor, Ms. Salcido’s persistent civility, grace, and cohesiveness will keep producing consistently strong results among local students and community we all share. For these reasons, and many others, I ask you to join me in supporting Susan Salcido for re-election as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.