Santa Barbara Police, District Attorney Seek Assistance in Sexual Assault Case

The Santa Barbara Police Department and District Attorney’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional victims or witnesses after arresting and charging 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident Bernardo Rojas Ruiz with two counts of felony unlawful sexual penetration and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The offenses allegedly occurred on June 6 and October 31 of last year in Rojas Ruiz’s unlicensed massage therapy business, according to a statement from police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale Monday. The covert massage parlor is reported to have been operated out of RT Mart, a party supplies and gifts store located on the 1400 block of San Andres Street on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

According to Santa Barbara Superior Court records, Rojas Ruiz has had several arrests spanning over many years, ranging from misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, possession of controlled substances, hit-and-runs, and driving with a suspended license. Deputy District Attorney Sarah Barkley stated Rojas Ruiz is being held on $325,000 bail in the Santa Barbara County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any knowledge regarding Rojas Ruiz’s criminal sexual acts or if you are a victim, please contact Investigator Judi Hall at the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office at (805) 568-2360.

