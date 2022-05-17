Alma Rosa Winery to host third annual Peace of Mind fundraising walk

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(May 11, 2022, Buellton, Calif.)—Debra Eagle, General Manager of Alma Rosa Winery, a leading Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is thrilled to announce that the winery’s third annual “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” fundraising walk will return on Saturday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. The 10,000-step, or approximately 4.5-mile walk, will take place across the rolling vineyards of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate property in the Sta. Rita Hills. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other refreshments at the top of the estate while enjoying sweeping hilltop views of the region, followed by a small reception at the Alma Rosa Ranch House at the end of the walk.



Alma Rosa’s proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich created the “Peace of Mind” fundraising walk to support community services for mental health, as well as research on the causes, treatment and potential cures for anxiety and depression. One

“Peace of Mind” participants walking across Alma Rosa’s Estate

Photo courtesy of Alma Rosa Winery

hundred percent of the funds raised will benefit both One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara. Over the last two years, the winery has raised over $345,000 for mental health organizations. This year, Bob and Barb Zorich will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000.

Bob Zorich has a long history of supporting mental health awareness and currently serves as Chairman of the Hope and Healing Center & Institute and previously sat on the board for WorkFaith Connection of Houston. Additionally, Bob is proud to support the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York City.

“Returning for the third year, we hope to inspire people to join us in supporting One Mind and Mental Wellness Center and the critical work they do at both the national and community level here in Santa Barbara,” says Debra Eagle. “We believe that the funds raised will continue to make a significant difference in the research and treatment of anxiety and depression.”

Registration to participate is now open and will run through Friday, July 22. To sign up, donate or start a fundraising campaign for the upcoming event visit the link below for more information: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery is dedicated to making Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines that express the terroir of its unique appellation, the Sta. Rita Hills. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes that are funneled through the unique east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. Samra Morris is winemaker.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.

About Mental Wellness Center

Celebrating 75 years of service to Santa Barbara, the Mental Wellness Center has been a community leader in building hope for individuals and families, providing support in recovery and raising awareness of mental health. This important organization provides mental health education to local students, a residential services program which safely provides a home to more than 100 community members across seven residential sites, and serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups, employment services, and social connection programs like the Fellowship Club, an on-site social day club and safe space with resources for those working on their mental health and wellness.

About One Mind

Inspired by the founders’ lived experience, One Mind is the leading brain health nonprofit committed to healing the lives of people impacted by brain illness and injury through global, collaborative action. One Mind accelerates brain health research and advocacy to enable all individuals with mental health conditions to build healthy, productive lives. Working from science to services to society to drive global, collaborative action, One Mind accelerates research to generate breakthroughs that translate into scalable diagnostic methods and cures; amplifies the voices of those with lived experience, guiding programs to meet the community’s needs; and educates society to foster the global acceptance and empowerment of neurodiversity.