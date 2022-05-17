High Fire Season Preparedness and Response Levels

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Ca. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD), in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions, will declare the beginning of the 2022 High Fire Season for all areas of Santa Barbara County on May 20, 2022.

During High Fire Season, all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended. In addition, the SBCFD will be increasing the number of resources (e.g., engines, dozers, crews, helicopters, etc.) responding to reported vegetation fires.

The SBCFD would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone who lives, works, and visits the County of Santa Barbara to be extra vigilant about fire safety this season.

The 2021/22 rainy season yielded 65% of our normal rainfall which has resulted in significantly drier fuels. Combined with dry seasonal grasses for this time of year, this poses a significant risk for ignition and growth of a vegetation fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

For more information about Ready! Set! Go! please visit www.sbcfire.com.

Wildfire smoke and ash contain very small particles called particulate matter, which harms the lungs and heart. The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible. In preparation for wildfire smoke, you can create a “clean air room” at home to ensure you will have safe indoor air quality. A “clean air room” needs to be well-sealed and include the use of an air purifier. More steps to create your “clean air room” are available on the Air Pollution Control District’s (APCD) website: www.OurAir.org/clean-air-rooms/.

During wildfires, there are various ways to stay updated on local air quality conditions. Sign up to receive air quality alerts issued by APCD and County Public Health: www.OurAir.org/subscribe. You can check hourly air quality conditions and daily air forecasts on APCD’s website: www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality. You can also visit the EPA Fire & Smoke map, which shows data from air quality monitors and sensors: https://fire.airnow.gov/#.