June Election Endorsements

The Santa Barbara Independent presents its endorsements to date for the Tuesday, June 7 primary elections.

Salud Carbajal

U.S. House of Representatives, 24th Congressional District

This one is a no-brainer — Salud Carbajal deserves to be sent back to Congress for another term representing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and now Ventura voters.

Gregg Hart

California State Assembly, 37th District

As 2nd District supervisor for the County of Santa Barbara, Gregg Hart has been a forceful but thoughtful advocate for criminal justice reform, for programs for people without homes, and for those suffering from mental health and addiction issues — we’re confident Hart will provide strong support for local issues from Sacramento.

Susan Salcido

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools

The County Superintendent of Schools is without a doubt the most important elected position in Santa Barbara County that most people have never heard of — a seat now capably held by Susan Salcido.

Joe Holland

Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor, Registrar of Voters

For the past 20 years, Joe Holland has made the county’s elections train run on time, an amazing feat most voters have never particularly noticed. With his very able staff, Holland has quietly toiled in the shadows, expanding the ways residents can vote without sacrificing the integrity of the results.

Laura Capps

Santa Barbara County, 2nd District Supervisor

This endorsement, we admit, is a bit unnecessary since Laura Capps is running unopposed. But it is important to be clear why we think having her as 2nd District supervisor is a very good thing for the county.

Steve Lavagnino

Santa Barbara County, 5th District Supervisor

Given that Steve Lavagnino is running unopposed yet again — for the third time — this endorsement might seem superfluous. But we’re endorsing Lavagnino anyway to make a larger point: Intelligence, heart, and humor matter.

