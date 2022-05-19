Santa Barbara Ranch Gets a Thumbs Up and a Thumbs Down

Naples, the town that never got built, was back before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The 19th-century plan for 400 homes on the Gaviota Coast was reduced over the years to 71 homesites called Santa Barbara Ranch, and Tuesday picked up where an appeal hearing in December left off — only one of the many legal battles the development has survived. Why any of this matters is location: Gaviota is the last undeveloped piece of coastal California and a spectacularly beautiful, biologically significant region.

Filed by a trio of environmental groups, the appeal has to do with the restoration of a creek that the developer “shall provide” — as the Inland Development Agreement states — and an annual determination by the county planning director that the developer is in compliance with the terms of the agreement. In December, a majority of the supervisors had agreed with the appellants that the developer was not in compliance, as they considered no work had been done to restore a creek in 2020-2021. They asked staff to come back with such a determination. However, on Tuesday, Planning Director Lisa Plowman gave the developers a thumbs-up for last year as of March 2021, the original date of her earlier determination, and a thumbs-down for this year, filing a Notice of Default. It takes longer to tell the story of Naples and Santa Barbara Ranch than it took the supervisors to approve staff’s recommendation on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Ranch, aka Naples, project as modified in 2008 | Credit: Courtesy

Naples represents the spark in John Williams’s eye in 1888, when he laid out a grid for 400 homes on coastal land about 10 miles west of Goleta. He’d bought 900 acres of Rancho Dos Pueblos from Rosa Den, the widow of Nicholas Den, as part of an 1842 Mexican land grant that stretched to the Goleta Slough. The two pueblos in the name refer to a pair of Chumash villages — Mikuw and Kuya’mu — at the mouth of Dos Pueblos Creek noted by Spanish explorers in the 17th century. Williams died before the railroad came that far up the coast, an expectation on which he had built his township plans. The grid persisted through subsequent owners, who planted avocados and kept the land in agriculture and orchids.

In 1977, the Morehart Land Company revived the township idea, which Highway 101 now split in two. Orange County developer Matt Osgood bought the property in 1997 but lost the land to foreclosure in 2010. Two years earlier, he had negotiated the Inland Development Agreement for the northern portion that is the root of the Notice of Default, an agreement that apparently reduced the number of homes to 50. The Santa Barbara Ranch development is owned by Standard Portfolios Asset Management of Azusa. Dos Pueblos Ranch was part of the 2008 agreement, as the creek to be restored is within that ranch. But the ranch split into southern and northern portions in recent years. The northern 2,000-plus acres is listed as agricultural preserve lands in county records and is owned by Simple Avo, an avocado orchard operation. The southern 214 acres were bought early this year by developer Roger Himovitz, whose family set up the Dos Pueblos Institute for sustainable agriculture on the property.

In order to add 50 homes in rural Gaviota, the developer agreed to fund or create public benefits, among them to restore the habitat of Dos Pueblos Creek for fish passage, or to do the same at another creek in the Gaviota region. (The coastal part of the development and its 20 or so homes are currently in limbo.) The legal wrangling on inland development was resolved in 2014, and the deadline to complete the creek restoration was April 8, 2021; however, the landowners of Dos Pueblos Creek pulled out of the deal in 2019. Though Standard funded the work to plan a restoration, no actual creek restoration has been completed, which resulted in the Notice of Default.

Some idea of what the next appeal hearing might be like came from Stanley Lamport, an attorney who has worked on this project for the developers for a “reeeeally long time,” as he put it. “There are no conspiracies. There are no coincidences,” Lamport said, before charging that their habitat consultant was working toward an alternate creek to restore until the project’s opponents — the Environmental Defense Center (EDC), Santa Barbara Surfrider, and Gaviota Coast Conservancy — spoke to the owners of the alternative project site, the Nature Conservancy.

Rachel Kondor of the EDC deflected the implication as “pure hyperbole.” Though the attorneys had spoken with the Nature Conservancy briefly, she said, the nonprofit had decided on its own not to participate. The real reason the project fell through, Kondor said, was when county staff pointed out that the plan did not actually restore habitat and it was inappropriate to restore a previous owner’s violations. She said inadequate funds remained to do any restoration at all.

As far as funding goes, the accounting for the $400,000 put in by the developer toward completing a restoration plan shows that all but about $30,000 has been spent, largely in trying to make connections with landowners who needed to have a creek restored and in planning. The two sides disagree on whether the funds could be used to raise other funds — by hiring a grant writer, for instance — though Lamport, who told the Independent that he wrote the Inland Development Agreement, insists they can. The next chapter will continue at the appeal of the Notice of Default, which has not yet been set.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.