Christy Lozano Calls for an Immediate Investigation into DP Faculty Senate  Claims of Spending Irregularities at SBUSD

By Christy Lozano
Tue May 24, 2022 | 12:47pm

Santa Barbara, CA: On May 23, 2022, it has been reported by Noozhawk that the Dos Pueblos Academic Senate has written a letter to express “no confidence” in the Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified.  

To be clear, the County Superintendent of Schools does not have the power to appoint or  remove a district Superintendent. That governance role is rightly held by the local school  boards and the communities which elected them. In a properly functioning democracy, it is the  local school boards themselves which should be held accountable for unpopular decisions made by their appointed district superintendent.  

However, the DP Faculty Senate complaint goes well beyond that of local school board  personnel choices. It calls for “an immediate accounting of the spending practices and why the  district is spending both government-provided funding as well as district reserves at an alarming  rate,” according to the Noozhawk article that first reported this story.  

This issue of financial oversight sits squarely within Superintendent of School’s constitutional  bailiwick. The Superintendent of Schools is expressly empowered with the responsibility for  “Accountability and Oversight of County Programs”. In this case, that means ensuring district  budget viability, as well as, ensuring that taxpayer funds which are intended to help students,  actually help students.  

As SB Superintendent of Schools, I would instruct my staff to immediately investigate any and  all credible concerns regarding questionable spending practices and district reserves. Where is  the incumbent on this core responsibility of office? Silent, like always.  

The choice in this first Superintendent of Schools election in 40 years is simple. Vote for the  failed status quo, or me, Christy Lozano.

Wed May 25, 2022 | 01:05am
