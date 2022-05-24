Rep. Carbajal Statement on Texas Elementary School Shooting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal issued the following statement amid reports that more than a dozen students and a teacher were shot and killed today at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I am horrified and heartbroken at the news coming out of Uvalde today.

“This unspeakable act of senseless violence adds Robb Elementary School to the too-long of a list of schools scarred by America’s gun violence epidemic–one that includes Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Columbine, and our own UCSB.

“Eight years ago, it was Santa Barbara. Today, it is Uvalde. Tomorrow, it could be kids in another classroom anywhere in America. Indeed, this was already our 27th school shooting this year. How many more children have to die before those who have failed to stand on the side of commonsense gun violence prevention realize that these deaths are not just tragic because of their horrendous nature? They are tragic because, for too long, these violent acts have happened while additional steps to prevent them have languished in Congress and our legislatures.

“Yesterday, we marked eight years since Santa Barbara last felt the terror that comes with a mass shooting at one of our schools–the pit in a parent’s stomach not knowing if their child is safe or the decades of trauma it brings to our students and teachers.

“I pray it does not take another eight years to bring those who claim to be on the side of reducing crime and protecting our communities to their senses.”

Congressman Carbajal is the author of the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would give law enforcement and families a tool to prevent gun violence by setting up “Red Flag” laws to disarm individuals who show signs of hurting themselves or others.

Congressman Carbajal is also a co-sponsor of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which would strengthen background checks for gun purchases nationwide.

Congressman Carbajal is also an outspoken advocate for the restoration of the federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.