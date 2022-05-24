The role of Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools should not be underestimated. This position supports over 70,000 students in 20 school districts, as well as charter schools, and preschool centers, plus 4,000 educators, 650 administrators, and 3,000 classified employees. The superintendent oversees the County Education Office (SBCEO), providing a hub for HR, Fiscal Services, professional development, leadership in curriculum and instruction, health and safety guidance, and services for vulnerable students. Finally, the county superintendent acts as liaison between the state and local agencies, providing stewardship through policy, funding, and regulations.

The person who takes on this demanding job needs experience at multiple levels of school and organizational leadership; the ability to guide, partner, and support all professionals within a large educational system; and strong personal character, rational decision making, and a broad perspective.

Dr. Susan Salcido has all of the above. Having spent many years advancing through positions of increased responsibility and scope, she has an established record of strong leadership at every level.

As an SBCEO employee, I have seen Dr. Salcido’s ability to support all aspects of public education. I have witnessed her intelligence and problem-solving through open dialogue and collaboration. Currently, as a local district administrator, I continue to depend on Dr. Salcido’s guidance. As a parent of two public school students, I am encouraged and comforted by having Susan as our County Superintendent. I fully trust that she is the best candidate and encourage you to vote for Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools.