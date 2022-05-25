Beach Closure Lifted for Isla Vista between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for Isla Vista shoreline area between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park. Recent water quality testing conducted by the Department has confirmed the ocean water is safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task. To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org