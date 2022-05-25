County Behavioral Wellness Extends Condolences to Families Impacted Through Recent Mass Shooting Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness extends deepest condolences to the families directly impacted, as well as all who have been indirectly impacted, through the multiple shootings which have occurred across our country in the past 10 days. Our hearts are broken after hearing the news of the tragic loss of lives in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York and Orange County, California.

As a community, we have together experienced multiple traumatic events, still navigating how to live life in a pandemic, and now have news of these recent events. The cumulative impact is significant. When mass shootings occur, it is normal for people to feel and experience emotional distress, even from a physical distance from the event. Common responses include increased feelings of anxiousness, depressive symptoms, irritability, and trouble sleeping.

Feeling emotional distress at this time is normal, but it is also critical that we pay attention to these feelings and take care of ourselves as we continue to strengthen our resiliency as individuals and as a community. It is important to stay connected with others, limited media exposure, stick to daily routines, take time for self-care including walks and getting outdoors, and reach out for extra support when needed.

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached by calling 1-888-868-1649.

To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness. For assistance accessing Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.