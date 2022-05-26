California Expands Infant Formula Options for WIC Families

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program. Effective immediately, families with WIC benefits have eight additional formulas, and a total of 13 options, they can purchase for their infants.

WIC families can find the latest updates at MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov or the California WIC App and should contact their local WIC office with questions on how these options work for infants. General information on the infant formula shortage is available at cdph.ca.gov/formula.

“We are quickly doing what we can to provide our WIC families with as many infant formula options as possible during this challenging time,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “In the coming days we will also add more formulas to this list.”

The state’s action temporarily expands the existing (WIC) authorized product list to include additional infant formula options. These newer options will be removed once infant formulas are widely available again.

Safety Information for Families in Need of Formula

Many California families are feeling the effects of the formula shortage. Safe formula preparation is vital to ensure infant safety.

Non-WIC parents and caregivers who face a shortage should call their health care providers first to help them navigate infant formula options when supplies are scarce.

Parents and caregivers are advised to NOT dilute formula or use homemade recipes for substitution as this can seriously harm a baby’s health.

Babies usually tolerate alternative formula products except in the case of special therapeutic formula, and that’s why it’s important to consult with your healthcare provider first to get help or to discuss alternatives.

Visit cdph.ca.gov/formula for more information.