French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center Named Nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek
CENTRAL COAST – May 26, 2022 – Newsweek just announced the 161
hospitals nationwide that received the prestigious Best Maternity Hospitals 2022,
and the list included French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional
Medical Center. The hospitals are among only 32 in California to be recognized,
and French Hospital Medical Center is the only in San Luis Obispo County. The
distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers,
newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The
Leapfrog Group.
“French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center have been
national leaders in the area of perinatal safety are committed to providing the
highest level of quality and excellence for expectant mothers and their babies, and
this award is indicative of our standards,” says Medical Director of Maternal/
Fetal Medicine for Dignity Health Central Coast, Laurence Shields, MD.
“Expectant mothers preparing for the birth of their baby can be confident about
the exceptional care our birthing centers provide.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog
Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized
metrics. The tough standards have been established by Leapfrog’s national expert
panel. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and
episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn
bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for
mothers delivering via C-section.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the
country,” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are
to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving
babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored
to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
345 Halcyon Road
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
805.489.4261
French Hospital Medical Center
1911 Johnson Avenue
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
805.543.5353
Marian Regional Medical Center
1400 East Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
805.739.3000
At French Hospital Medical Center’s Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center, the
expanded center contains eight private birthing suites, with each room offering
labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum services to patients all in the same space.
In addition, the unit boasts a C-section suite directly inside the center, for the
comfort and ease of our patients. The Acute Care Nursery offers advanced
neonatal care, and in the coming years, the new French Hospital expansion will
include a 16-bed NICU to serve the most fragile patients.
Marian Regional Medical Center’s Maternal and Newborn Center offers 24/7
obstetrics services, and dedicated obstetrics anesthesiologists, as well as the
support of an entire team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and NICU
staff with experience and expertise, ready to manage any situation that may arise.
The modern delivery rooms are equipped with the latest technology needed to
support any birth along with the amenities to help make your stay comfortable.
Marian’s 21-bed NICU offers board-certified neonatologists and staff are highly-
trained to care for critically-ill or premature babies.
