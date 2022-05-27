Suspected Bomb Threat Causes Closure of Hwy. 101 near Los Alamos

A suspected homemade bomb was found by a Caltrans crew member, leading to a full closure of both the northbound and southbound 101 while California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad investigate the threat, according to a report from Santa Maria CHP spokesperson Maria Barriga.

The call came into the CHP’s San Luis Obispo Communication Center shortly after 10 a.m. this morning, according to the report, which said “a crew member may have found a possible homemade bomb near Cat Canyon.”

CHP set up a command post, and a road closure was originally announced from 1-2 p.m., while the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene with specialized bomb equipment.

Barriga said the CHP was waiting for the Sheriff’s team to arrive, which she expected to be delayed due to heavy traffic. According to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s bomb squad was still at the scene at 2 p.m.

There were no details provided on what the suspicious item was.

Caltrans District 5 provided an update via Twitter that “all lanes of U.S. 101 at Cat Canyon Rd. north of Los Alamos are reopened,” though there are conflicting reports as to whether the road is cleared for traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.