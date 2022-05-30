Another Horrific Shooting

As a nation, we must ask ourselves, who is looking out for our children? Once again, we see a horrific school shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas.

Is it not time that politicians, schools and parents work together and find a way to keep our schools safe? Why do we not have an armed resource person or guard at our schools? Why do schools not have fences and only one entrance? Why are threats on social media not taken seriously? Whatever happened to if you see something, say something? Why are students with mental-health issues not monitored more closely? Many of past school shooters had mental health issues.

As a country, it is time, that we spend the money and use resources to secure our schools. Why not use some of the one billion dollar school COVID funds, to make our schools safe? Finally, we must all work together to stop future attacks on schools, and that means keeping politics out of it.

Our children deserve better, and they are our future.