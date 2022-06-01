Public Invited to Provide Input on City’s Website Refresh Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is in the process of refreshing its main website (www.CityofGoleta.org) and Library website (www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org). Staff has been working behind the scenes for the past year with our website vendor Granicus as part of a website credit and is excited to show the Public Engagement Commission (PEC) and the community what progress has been made. We hope you will join us for the virtual PEC meeting on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. to see the updated sites under construction and to provide input on what you would like to see included/highlighted before we go live.

Information on how to participate can be found in the agenda which will be posted at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings at least 72 hours before the meeting. Written comments may be submitted prior to the meeting by e-mailing the PEC Recording Secretary, Jaime Shaw, at jshaw@cityofgoleta.org. Written comments will be distributed to the Public Engagement Commission and published with the agenda item on the City’s Meeting and Agenda page. Community members can also watch the meeting live by going to www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings or Goleta TV Channel 19.

Due to rapidly changing technology, city websites typically need to be updated every five years. The last time the City’s website was revamped was seven years ago in May of 2015. The City is pleased to be closer to having a refreshed website that is easier for our users to navigate, more accessible, and mobile-friendly. Once it is complete, it will offer a much better experience for website users whether they are accessing the website via their desktop, cell phone, or tablet.

We look forward to your input. For more information on the website refresh project, view the staff report in advance of the meeting. For questions, please contact Kelly Hoover at pio@cityofgoleta.org.