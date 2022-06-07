Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte Honored by U.S. Conference of Mayors for Climate Leadership

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Today, June 3, during the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th Annual Meeting in Reno (NV), Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and eleven other mayors will be recognized for their efforts to address the climate crisis as part of the 2022 Mayors’ Climate Protection Awards. Mayor Perotte received an Honorable Mention in the Small City category for the City’s Strategic Energy Plan and commitment to reaching 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

The award winners are the 16th class of mayors to be honored for successful local climate action changing how energy is used and produced in cities, resulting in reduced carbon use and emissions. This annual mayoral awards program is supported through a partnership between the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Walmart.

“I am so honored to be recognized on behalf of the City for our climate leadership, and am excited to support comprehensive climate action that fosters a greener, more sustainable Goleta,” said Mayor Perotte. “The Strategic Energy Plan is the first of many steps that we hope to take to improve our community’s energy resilience.”

Adopted in 2019, Goleta’s Strategic Energy Plan (SEP) lays a roadmap to achieving the City’s 100% renewable electricity goals and identifies strategies to improve regional energy resilience. Read it here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8mudyh. The SEP aims to improve the quality of life by advancing equity, creating jobs, improving public health, and minimizing Goleta’s contribution to climate change. In pursuing SEP implementation strategies that focus on local generation, the City is currently installing a microgrid-ready solar photovoltaic generation system at City Hall and looking to replicate the project at other City facilities.

“The City of Goleta is thrilled to be recognized for its successful efforts to promote emissions reductions and a sustainable future in partnership with neighboring jurisdictions on the South Coast,” said Planning & Environmental Review Director Peter Imhof.

Goleta’s SEP was developed alongside the County of Santa Barbara and City of Carpinteria’s own plans, laying a strong foundation of regional connection and collaboration.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, shared, “These award-winning cities – and others across the nation – are embracing energy innovations, deploying cutting-edge technologies, and developing more renewable energy, making our cities healthier and more prosperous today and in the future.”

Full descriptions of the 2022 Mayors Climate Protection Awards winning programs can be found at: https://www.usmayors.org/climateprotection/2022awards/.

For more information about the City of Goleta’s Strategic Energy plan, visit: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/sustainability-climate-adaptation/strategic-energy-plan.