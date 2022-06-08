Beth Rogers Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 8, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation recently elected Beth Rogers to its Board of Directors.

Rogers is the 4th generation of her farming and ranching family to live on California’s Central Coast. She holds a Ph.D. in Political Anthropology at UCLA and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Beth did fieldwork in anthropology in several regions in Mexico while attending the National School of Anthropology in Mexico City.

Previously, she served on boards for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Central Coast Political Action Fund for Planned Parenthood, California State Chamber of Commerce, and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS).

She and her husband have five children and eight grandchildren.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving over 14,500 students in 19 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.