Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 Primary Election Results
Java Station Celebrates Pride Month

Mostly Queer Female Team Hosting Rainbow Flags and Pouring Special Drinks All June

Java Station shows Pride this month on Hollister Avenue in Noleta. | Credit: Rebekah DeAnda
By
Wed Jun 08, 2022 | 10:10am

Java Station, the popular coffee shop in the Hope Ranch Annex neighborhood, is showing its colors this June to celebrate Santa Barbara Pride. For the second year in a row, Java Station’s all-female, mostly queer team is showing their LGBTQIA+ unity by hoisting rainbow flags and pouring colorful lattes — despite the disapproving reactions of some patrons. “We’re getting mixed reviews from customers,” said assistant manager Jordyn Terry. “Some people are telling us they don’t need ‘it’ shoved in their face, but then others tell us how much they love the decor.” 

Java Station’s Out & Proud Mocha | Credit: Rebekah DeAnda

Considering Pride’s 1969 Stonewall roots, having a bit of pushback is not surprising. The team at Java Station is emblematic of a generation who’s helping to evolve the movement into an international celebration of support and inclusion. “It’s one thing to show your unwavering support for the community, and it’s another to provide them a safe space where they can unapologetically be themselves and know they’re loved and appreciated,” said barista Katleyn Tymon.

Guests looking to join the cause should order Java Station’s signature “Out & Proud Mocha,” which is topped with house-made strawberry whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Then pose and post a selfie showing off the colorful, community-minded decor of this Pride-themed café.

4447 Hollister Ave.; (805) 681-0202; javastation.com

  • From left, Java Station’s Issie Morante, Sixti Satterfield, Jordyn Terry, Janine Terrel, and Heni Misurakova. | Credit: Rebekah DeAnda
  • Credit: Rebekah DeAnda
  • Credit: Rebekah DeAnda

Wed Jun 08, 2022 | 19:14pm
Vanessa Vin

