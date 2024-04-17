Rock Out at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez for a Good Cause This May

Prepare for an amazing afternoon of music, food, fun, and philanthropy as Sunstone Winery hosts the annual One805Live! Concert, presented by the Santa Ynez Board of Chumash Indians on Sunday, May 19.

All proceeds benefit the nonprofit One805, and all Santa Barbara County first responders funds go toward emergency life-saving equipment, 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all first responders, and disaster preparedness. One805 CEO Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith shared, “Sunstone is so beautiful. We are always sold out, and our first responders so deserve our support.”

Renowned musician Steve Postell and his band, The Night Train Music Club, are slated to headline the event, along with some of the best session and touring musicians in the industry. Postell, founder of The Immediate Family, is a renowned touring and session musician and has worked with David Crosby, John Oates, and Kenny Loggins, among many others.

As of today, the lineup includes Tariqh Akoni, Josh Groban’s music director, who has worked with Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Weezer, LeAnne Rimes, and John Mayer (and was just seen on stage with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra at the Granada’s Centennial celebration); Steve Ferrone, drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Average White Band; Leland Sklar, bassist for The Immediate Family, who has performed with Phil Collins and James Taylor; Russ Irwin, a vocalist who has performed with Aerosmith, Sting, Jeff Beck, and John Fogerty; and, last but not least, Elliot Easton from The Cars. Event organizers hint that there will be additional special guests and “surprises.”

One805Live! takes place from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at Sunstone Winery (125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez). To purchase tickets and for additional details, including sponsorship opportunities, transportation options, and special packages, visit one805.org.