Kings Carey Catches the Spark in Solvang

Chatting with James Sparks is always a pleasure. We recently met up in Solvang at the new tasting space for his Kings Carey Wines and it was so much fun. Excuse the puns, but Sparks truly does have a sparkling, sparky personality and his energetic enthusiasm for what he does is so infectious — not to mention the wines from this small-production operation are delicious — it’s hard not to smile when you’re in his presence.

The industrial winery space, open by appointment, is a great, no frills peek into how a very small winery actually gets things done. The bottom line: you’d better love what you’re doing because it’s a hell of a lot of work!

Sparks started his career in vino as the assistant winemaker for Dragonette Cellars, the Santa Barbara County label co-founded by brothers John and Steve Dragonette and their close friend Brandon Sparks-Gillis, who is Sparks’ brother-in-law. Sparks then became the first dedicated winemaker for another well-regarded boutique winery, Liquid Farm, where he’s remained for the past decade. His other “day job” is working to help create wines for Spear Winery from its Sta. Rita Hills CCOF certified organic vineyards, which Sparks also sources from for multiple bottlings.

Part of Sparks’ vision for his own label is to use only organically grown and organically farmed grapes and to make everything he’s doing as eco-friendly as possible. “I want American made glass … and to do as much as I can to just be conscious of what I’m doing,” he said.

Lots of wine is coming our way soon in these barrels, which are just small piece of what Sparks is cooking up | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

In addition to the environmental sensitivity, there’s also a definite flair for play and experimentation at Kings Carey. After all, he’s already making wines with other people, so the point of his own project has to be to do things exactly as he wants. And he does. “I’m all over the place, I’m sparkling to cab sauv. Who does that? I don’t even know myself,” laughs Sparks, as he walked us through a tasting of what he’s been tinkering with in his new space.

2021 Kings Carey Sémillon and 2022 Kings Carey Sémillon: these single varietal expressions of sémillon have a zingy, zesty and lemony taste with the 2022 slightly brighter and more acidic. This is a good example of a fruit fulfilling its destiny — which is just what Sparks sets out to do with each of his wines — and it’s always nice to try a less familiar white.

2021 Kings Carey Chardonnay MarFarm and 2021 Kings Carey Chardonnay Spear: the 2021 Chard, sourced from Edna Valley, is light and pleasing with hints of lemon, apple and grapefruit, along with a touch of spiciness, especially in the finish. The Sta. Rita Hills’ Spear Chard is much more powerful and creamy. Both get a thumbs up from me.

2022 Kings Carey Grenache Rose: this one hails from Los Olivos and Sparks’ expertise with grenache (his label was originally a grenache-focused project) shines through in every well-balanced sip. However, I have to admit that I was a bit distracted at this point in the tasting as Sparks was also sharing his fascinating tales of being a young Mormon on a mission in West Virginia, while his peers were being sent to far more glamorous international locales.

The Kings Carey labels are designed by Hawk Krall | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

He eventually left the religion and by 2009, had moved to Santa Ynez Valley and after a short stint as a breadmaker, soon got into the wine business — not exactly a common pivot from a religion that bans alcohol. One of his nine siblings, his sister Michelle (the one who is married to Brandon Sparks-Gillis), works for a large vineyard management company in the area. “If it wasn’t for her husband, I would have never known about wine,” smiles Sparks. “Because he’s always loved wine.”

2021 Kings Carey Syrah: while Sparks said this one was not his favorite (it’s still pretty acidic), the flavors are nice, we enjoyed it — and it will get softer in time.

2021 Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose Spear: “a dream come true” for Sparks, this is an absolutely wonderful sparkler. I’m partial to bubbles — they’re so festive, and have such happy memories attached to them — this was probably my favorite taste of the day. Also coming is a blanc de noirs, a Cabernet Sauvignon (not too many of those around here) and a Sauvignon Blanc in 2024, all of which I am looking forward to trying.

Kings Carey’s distinct wine labels are all made by Philadelphia-based illustrator and artist, Hawk Krall, a well known food illustrator, muralist and fine artist. Sparks’s humor shines through the brand, including the name. He explained, “I grew up in Carey, Idaho and Anna (his wife Anna Ferguson-Sparks) grew up in Kings Point, New York. So we put those locations together.” And the pop-culture, old-school reflects their childhoods, while the nautical elements of the label reflect their move to the California Coast. They’d also make great t-shirts, I tell James. He nods in agreement. Just another thing to do when he has time.

Kings Carey wines are available for purchase via the company’s website and in select wine and retail stores, wine bars, and restaurants. Wine tastings at the Kings Carey winery and tasting space in Solvang, California, are available by appointment only. Reservations may be made by emailing James@KingsCarey.com. See KingsCarey.com.