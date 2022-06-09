On Highlighting Creativity and Community in Santa Barbara

Veronica Vo | Credit: Courtesy

Name: Veronica Vo

Title: News Intern

What attracted you to UCSB’s journalism minor, and what would you say to students considering it? I discovered an interest in journalism after writing for the Daily Nexus my sophomore year, but became truly interested in pursuing it after joining WORD Magazine my junior year. I decided then that I wanted to apply to the journalism minor, and I’m so glad I did because it gave me amazing opportunities! To students considering it, I would say to go for it; the best way to find out what you want to do is to try everything you’re even vaguely interested in.

What are your plans after graduation? I plan to move back to my hometown in Orange County and start applying to graduate school in creative writing.

What was your favorite article to work on during your time with the Independent? My favorite was the TikTok article. It might not have been the most hard-hitting news, but it was my favorite kind of story — one that highlights creativity and the community. I had a lot of fun writing it, and a lot of fun at the Independent overall!

