Sweetie and Boscoe

Sweetie is still looking for a home!

This sweetheart of a cat is ready to go home. She raised a family of six after delivering them under a house. When it got cold and rainy, the young girl who discovered Sweetie and her family brought them to RESQCATS.

While kittens fly out the door, the moms are often overlooked. But this one is a real gem and should NOT be overlooked. She is a gorgeous tortoiseshell with golden eyes who loves tummy rubs and back scratches. We think she will be the kind of kitty that meets you at the door. She must have had an owner at some point because she is so social. But she wasn’t spayed and there was no microchip. RESQCATS took care of that…she has had a vet exam, both FVRCP vaccinations, is wormed, spayed, tested for Felv/FIV and micro-chipped.

Sweetie has a nice enclosure at RESQCATS … all to herself. And while that is nice for her to enjoy, it is an enclosure that once empty will be a place for RESQCATS to save others … and many others do need RESQCATS’ help.

Call RESQCATS at (805) 563-9424 or visit the website to send an email inquiry at RESQCATS.org.

Boscoe

Boscoe | Credit: Courtesy

Boscoe is a handsome and friendly, neutered male Copper Siberian Husky. He is about 53 pounds and 6 years old. He walks great on the leash, loves going on walks and hikes, and he’s done well in playgroups with big and small dogs.

Boscoe’s foster home described him as an easy dog and generally quiet, but when left alone he will express his displeasure by “singing.” We think he would be great with a couple, family, or single person who is home a lot – and when not at home, can take him with them for errands to dog-friendly stores and restaurants. He is calm and quiet when people are around so would make a fine dog to take to the office too. Boscoe is now waiting patiently for the right person or family to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Boscoe for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to K-9PALS.org, or (805) 570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.