Tax the Wealthy

Once again, the citizens of the city of Solvang are asked to bear the burden, the financial burden, that should not be placed on our shoulders!

The new proposed water rates should not be assessed on residential users. Instead, it is time that the biggest users must pay the highest rate!

Let me be quite clear.

Restaurants, the hotels with their pools, the casino, and golf courses must pay a rate that is “triple” what a single family pays because they use triple the amount of water! The wastewater rate for hotels, restaurants, casinos, and golf courses must be triple the rate that a single family pays, because the last time I checked, there are a helluva lot more people flushing their toilets or taking showers at a hotel or casino than are there in my residence! A lot more people! And that, that is where the burden must be placed … not on my shoulders, nor my next-door neighbor’s shoulders! It must be placed on the wealthy shoulders of the hotels, restaurants, golf courses, and the casino!

Citizens of Solvang … say no to this unfair increase! Say no to the practice of balancing the budget on the shoulders of our residents! Place the burden on the wallets of the wealthy!

Say no to taxing the poor and yes to taxing the wealthy! It’s time to stand up, citizens of Solvang, and say no!