Keep the Parklets

Re: your article “A Clean Slate for State Street” in the May 26 Independent: I can see no reason to eliminate the current parklets on State Street while the city decides on long-term rules other than to eliminate the competition to the owners of businesses not having such parklets. That’s not “Restoration of Community Equity” but instead asks that the city eliminate the parklets that have helped to revive activity on State Street, the business and tourist core of Santa Barbara, to favor one group.

The question should be what is best for the city of Santa Barbara, its residents, and the tourists who are a major component of our economy. I suggest that the mall and the parklets have had a major beneficial effect in helping to revive State Street, which is still reeling from internet competition. The parklets need to be maintained. Hopefully, the development of long-term rules will preserve the diversity and vitality that now exists, while improving the rough edges, and not evolve into a Master Plan with cookie-cutter design motifs favored by some architects.

Since moving to Santa Barbara 12 years ago, I continue to visit State Street food establishments on a regular basis, and in my opinion, the options and ambiance have never been better.