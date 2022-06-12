Save the Eucalyptus Curtain

Well, we thought that UC Santa Barbara had to go before the California Coastal Commission again before they could kill more trees, especially the Eucalyptus Curtain!

But no, they always plan these things before a long holiday weekend, and such is the case right now on the beloved Eucalyptus Curtain here in Isla Vista/UCSB and now at the graduation.

Trees are living beings that give us oxygen, light, air, love — yes, they are living beings that communicate with each other. They do have feelings, and they hurt, and these trees may repel one of the deadliest animals on earth — the mosquito.

And they are the habitat of the monarch butterfly and other habitat species that we have seen more of this year in the Eucalyptus Curtain. The Eucalyptus Curtain is an Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area.

Why do people want to kill trees at this time, especially now with the climate crisis at an all-time high? It has been said by scientists, including biologists and scientists from UCSB, that killing forests like the Eucalyptus Curtain means that diseases can jump from one species to another.

Well, we absolutely need more trees, not more people.

UCSB was to have a cutoff of 25,000 students; well, they have published in the newspapers that they now have an enrollment of 27,000 students!

They are turning this city and campus into L.A.! There are limits to growth, and those limits are now.

There were only eight people in Noah’s ark because the world had overspread and there was so much violence in men’s hearts that God destroyed the world with water that went over the tallest mountains.

Tear down the Eucalyptus Curtain and put up a parking lot! Stop the deforestation of the earth!