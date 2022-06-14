Free Summer Meals for Kids

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA: Childhood hunger spikes in the summer for many children in Santa Barbara County who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year. Thankfully there are 40 places where any child 18 and under can enjoy a healthy, nutritious meal. And this summer, the coalition of schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations that provide these meals are excited to kick off our ninth annual fun Summer Meal Concert Series, supported by No Kid Hungry.

To make it easier to find out where summer meals are served, families throughout the county can text FOOD to 304-304 to find a free summer meals site in their neighborhood. No paperwork or registration is required.

Beginning this week and throughout the summer, local musicians and DJs will perform at various sites throughout the summer, adding even more fun and community spirit to the valuable program. Additionally, local radio stations will broadcast live from the meal sites, helping to spread the word so that more kids have a happy, healthy summer. For the past nine years, No Kid Hungry has supported this coalition of organizations such as Santa Barbara Unified School District, Lompoc Unified School District, Goleta Union School District, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, United Way, and the City of Santa Barbara.

What: Free Summer Meal Concert Series (more to be added)

When/Where:

Wednesday, June 15, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Washington Elementary School

290 Lighthouse Rd, Santa Barbara Ca, 93109



Thursday, June 16, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm

Santa Maria Grogan Park

1155 Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Thursday, June 23, 11:00 am – 1pm

Alisos Elementary School

4545 Carpinteria Ave.

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Wednesday, June 29 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Goleta Valley Community Center

5679 Hollister Ave.

Goleta, CA 93110

Thursday, June 30, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Franklin Elementary

1111 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Thursday, July 14, 11:30am – 1:00pm

McKinley Elementary

350 Loma Alta Drive

Santa Barbara, CA 93103



About NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and have access to healthy meals in the summer when school is out of session. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.