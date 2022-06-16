County Behavioral Wellness CIO Awarded CHCIO Certification

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness is pleased to announce that Marshall Ramsey, Chief Information Officer for the Department of Behavioral Wellness, recently became a CHiME Certified Healthcare CIO. Launched in 2008 by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHiME), the CHCIO program is the only certification designed exclusively for leaders in health information technology. It represents one of the highest professional achievements in the industry. Currently, more than 700 healthcare CIOs in 23 countries have earned the designation.

Marshall Ramsey | Credit: Courtesy

“Healthcare is undergoing a massive transformation,” said CHiME President and CEO Russell Branzell, CHCIO. “We are shifting to a value-based environment, improving coordination across the continuum and striving to reduce costs. Healthcare IT is critical to achieving these goals. The CHCIO designation is a recognition that a CIO has the skills necessary to be a strategic leader in the organization.”

To achieve CHCIO status, candidates must have at least three years of experience in the position, participate in programs and events that continue their education as an IT leader, and pass a rigorous examination. These qualifications ensure that the CIO is truly dedicated to ongoing education, an important characteristic in an industry where patients pay the price for becoming stagnant.

Ramsey has worked in information technology for 25 years. During that time, he has witnessed the shift in industry from a “keeping the lights on mentality” to a leader in organizational transformation. “It’s an exciting time to be in healthcare and to serve the community at this level,” said Ramsey. “As we move into a fifth industrial revolution with increasing reliance on artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, and a variety of digital platforms, personalization of the healthcare services we offer becomes critically important. Empowering people with intuitive processes and transformational technology will allow us to meet the community where they are, with the services they need most.”

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHiME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information offices (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With nearly 2,800 members in 50 countries and over 150 healthcare IT vendors and professional services firms, CHiME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate; exchange best practices; address professional development needs; and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and healthcare in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness. For assistance accessing Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.