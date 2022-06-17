Depp vs Heard. What a waste of time, money, and resources. The headlines range from “Depp Wins” to “Depp Vindicated” to “A Spilt Decision.”

The TMZ crowd followed this fiasco for over six weeks.

I followed it for about an hour.

For those who don’t know or care, “TMZ” stands for Thirty Mile Zone. That is the allowable range from Hollywood before it gets pricey to make a film or a television production. Virginia is not in the TMZ area, nor is England where Johnny Depp is playing a rock star.

I hear talking heads saying how awful this is for women. That they will be less reluctant to come forward.

Nonsense.

If you put on a performance on the stand and perjure yourself on several occasions, a reasonable jury of your peers will generally think of you as unreliable.

I believe some of accusations of abuse happened. As I believe some of his accusations happened. Unfortunately, drugs mixed with alcohol and a lot of it makes things so far from being rational that common sense and civility are lost in the shuffle.







