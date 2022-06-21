Match Made at SBCC as College Welcomes New Director of Athletics

Santa Barbara City College will be welcoming a new Director of Athletics, LaDeane Hansten, who is scheduled to begin working on July 1.

Hansten, who was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees during its meeting on June 16, has years of experience in athletic teaching and coaching, according to Martha Swanson, the spokesperson for the city college. Hansten most recently held the position of athletic director at Columbia College in Sonora, where she led the Health and Human Performance department for seven years, focusing on adapted physical education.

“I am a fervent believer in the mission of California Community Colleges and in putting students first and helping them succeed in reaching their goals,” Hansten said. “I am excited to begin at Santa Barbara City College and for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students and staff.”

Hansten earned a Master of sports science with an emphasis on sports management at the United States Sports Academy, a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, as well as completing single-subject and multiple-subject credentials. She was also a former player on San Luis Obispo’s Cuesta College women’s swim team.

As Columbia College’s athletic director and representative for the Central Valley Conference (CVC), Hansten was vice president of the CVC Planning Board, chair of the Constitution and Rules Committee, and CVC sports representative for tennis.

Hansten also serves as a member of the California Community Colleges Athletic Directors’ Association (CCCAA), the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators, and the California Community Colleges Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Association.

