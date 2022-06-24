Digit, Lucky, Maximus, and Tommy Bunhamma

Digit

Credit: Courtesy

“DIGIT” IS AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP WAITING FOR HIS PURR-FECT PERSON TO ADOPT HIM!

“Digit” is a kitten lover’s dream in that he is a striking Russian Blue kitten with big green eyes and a purr that you just might be able to hear when you walk into the shop.

He and his sister, Anna, were part of a colony living with some caring homeless people in the Santa Maria river bed. The kittens from there are truly some of the most socialized kittens this season. The homeless population cared deeply about them, but they realized the area was not safe, so they relinquished them, and all the moms were spayed and returned.

Digit has so much personality, and we think he will adjust in a new home easily. In fact, he just might be the new boss there!

He has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He is wormed, vaccinated, neutered, and micro-chipped. He is available at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara 93109. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and the number for the shop is (805) 965-6780.

AND IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO ADOPT SIBLINGS, DIGIT AND ANNA WOULD BE A GREAT PAIR… ALTHOUGH NOT REQUIRED.

RESQCATS has LOTS of kittens up for adoption. Call RESQCATS at (805) 563-9424 or visit the website to send an email inquiry. RESQCATS.org

Lucky

Credit: Courtesy

Lucky is here to make you smile. This lovely 10-year-old Pit Bull mix is a very sweet girl with a very big heart. Lucky is a spunky and fun dog who absolutely adores making people happy. Her goofy, bouncy run and happy snorts can turn every frown upside down.

Because Lucky loves getting attention, she would thrive as the only animal in a home.

Does Lucky sound like your kind of dog? Email adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoptions through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. All services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Maximus

Credit: Courtesy

This extra large gentleman Guinea pig is the most relaxed and friendly fellow you could hope to meet and snuggle. He has striking tri-color markings, a sleek and pettable coat, and a personality to please any taste. He is already a favorite at BUNS, so don’t wait long to come meet Maximus!

Tommy Bunhama

Credit: Courtesy

Tommy is a beautiful, richly colored 2-year-old bunny who arrived at BUNS nervous and fearful of being picked up. He has grown into a much calmer fellow who will melt to your gentle touch. He most appreciates and responds to a calm, quiet approach and also loves a good spa day, including a mani-pedi and grooming—see photo!

Come meet Maximus, Tommy Bunhama, and many others who have been neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and are ready to take home. We’re BUNS at 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, open weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org., call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.