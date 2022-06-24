Planned Parenthood to Hold Vigil Tonight over Supreme Court Decision Ending Federal Abortion Rights

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast will be hosting vigils across the Central Coast this Friday, June 24, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal abortion rights.

Santa Barbara’s vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the County Courthouse at 1100 Anacapa Street at the archway entrance. Vigils will also be held at the same time at the Ventura County Government Center and San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

In May, a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Mississippi law putting a limit on abortions at 15 weeks was leaked by Politico, sparking protests across the country. In Santa Barbara, hundreds showed up to De la Guerra Plaza to protest the draft decision and defend abortion rights. This Friday, the Supreme Court released its official decision on that Mississippi case, overturning a half-century of legal precedent on Constitutional reproductive rights.

According to a statement released by Planned Parenthood, at least 36 million people will lose access to abortion services due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the protections established under Roe v. Wade. However, abortion remains legal and accessible in California, and Planned Parenthood health centers in the state will continue to serve people and provide abortion care for all who need it — regardless of where they call home.

