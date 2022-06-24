Solstice to Take to Santa Barbara Street on Saturday

This year’s Solstice reunion with the public will see the wildly inventive floats and costumed Santa Barbarans parade up Santa Barbara Street on Saturday, June 25, from about noon through 3 p.m., from Cota Street to Micheltorena Street. Street closures will begin around the workshop at 631 Garden Street by around 7 that morning. Along the nine-block parade route, Santa Barbara Street will close to vehicles, which will be diverted to Anacapa or Garden streets.

The floats and participants will peel off as they go through Alameda Park, where a festival will be in full swing. The park festivities with music, vendors, food, and a wine and beer garden begin on Friday, June 24, 4-9 p.m.

Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.