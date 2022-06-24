The Home Page | Streets of Santa Barbara

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 19, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

We know it’s all about location, location, location. This week, we round up some local homes currently for sale on some of the area’s most well-known streets. A variety of styles, price ranges, and neighborhoods to suit everyone’s taste. Check ’em out!

3165 PADARO LANE

Credit: Erik Foote

Home to one of my favorite beaches — a bit off the beaten path yet still super accessible — Padaro Lane is also where you’ll find this gorgeous home. With its own direct ocean access, 173 feet of bluff front on almost two acres, this estate is the stuff dreams are made of. Offered by Riskin Partners at Village Properties for $65,000,000.

1045 ALAMEDA PADRE SERRA

Credit: Nick Oulette

The street so famous that everyone — even the postal service – knows it by its initials, Alameda Padre Serra winds along the Riviera foothills. It was originally the route of the streetcar line laid in 1910, and I wrote a bit about the history of APS in this Make Myself at Home column back in March. The home shown above is a brand new three-bedroom, three-bath listing offered at $3,795,000 by The Easter Team with amazing unobstructed views and gorgeous gardens. See details here or visit their open house today from 1-4 p.m.

800 HOT SPRINGS ROAD

Credit: Erik Foote

If you’ve hiked the trail up to the actual hot springs, you’ve passed the ruins of the hillside resort that attracted travelers seeking the curative powers of the local waters in the late 1880s. Nowadays, the area is a most desirable enclave, including this luxurious home listed by Kogevinas Luxury Properties at $8,950,000. See more photos and video here.

642 WEST DE LA GUERRA

Credit: Courtesy

Any Santa Barbara history buff knows the influential De la Guerra family and landmarks like the Casa De la Guerra adobe in the heart of downtown. This 1920s bungalow on Santa Barbara’s Westside boasts some historic charm of its own with arched doorways, a large front porch, and distinctive facade. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a price tag of $1,375,000, this listing from Hitchcock & Associates won’t last long!

