Times a’ Changin’ Again

Here we are once again ripping the threads even wider between the right and the left. Tearing the hole larger between the liberals and conservatives. Pushing the “aisle” further and wider between the Democrats and Republicans. What once was a Congress that at least had a few functioning members who could work with each other has now become toxically partisan and appallingly dysfunctional. And trust me! it’s never been so bad.

Now this didn’t happen overnight. No, it’s been in the works for many years actually, but even since the “Trump Experiment” started in 2016 the toxic divide has become a public daily sh*t show on whatever “fake news” channel fits your liking. More than a few political scientists have stated, “While the Democratic Party is a pluralistic multiracial party, the GOP has been overtaken by those who long for the stricter racial hierarchies of the old white South, who envision a Christian theocracy, and who steer government benefits to the rich.” Oh how sadly true.

Guess it wouldn’t matter so much about the infighting between congressional members, regardless of party affiliation, if it weren’t for, ohhh, such minor things as, race relations, guns, women’s rights, the economy, immigration, law enforcement, LGBTQ, religion, inflation, pandemics, war ….

The country could use a reset. Whatever that reset should be.