The Supreme Court has not banned abortions. It has said that they are not a constitutional right. There is a big difference!

The states are now in charge, and the ballot box is the weapon of those who want legal abortions in their states. Women have to do a better job of preventing pregnancy! It is not rocket science!

In Mississippi, black people are 38 percent of the population and have 76 percent of the abortions. This is just one instance that cries out for more education and birth-control pills.

I am against the decision. I wrote to Planned Parenthood and told them to concentrate much more effort and money on birth control. There is not one good reason that an adult woman of normal intelligence should have consensual sex and not be on birth control pills or have her man wear a condom. They are both free to those who cannot afford them. Rape, incest, and people with mental incapacity having sex are issues that are separate from consensual sex by a woman of normal intelligence.

There are far too many women who throw caution to the wind and tell themselves, “Oh well, I can get an abortion,” while having sex and not on birth-control pills.

This ruling will have at least one positive effect: Many women will start to be more careful about getting pregnant. Those that cannot take birth-control pills can insist that their men use condoms.