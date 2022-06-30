Indy Hops 2022
July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 8 Breweries. 10 Locations.
Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
How it Works:
– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Sunday, July 31 at the Night Lizard to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.
Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the July 1 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.
Participating Breweries
Night Lizard Brewing Company
607 State St, Santa Barbara
nightlizardbrewingcompany.com
Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop
116 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara
lamadog.com
Island Brewing Company
5049 6th St, Carpinteria
www.islandbrewingcompany.com
M.Special Brewing Company
6860 Cortona Dr Building C, Goleta
634 State St, Santa Barbara
mspecialbrewco.com
Rincon Brewery
205 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara
5065 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
rinconbrewery.com
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.
137 Anacapa St F, Santa Barbara
figmtnbrew.com
brewLAB
4191 Carpinteria Ave #8, Carpinteria
brewlabcraft.com
Captain Fatty’s Brewery
6489 Calle Real Suite D, Goleta
www.captainfattys.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.