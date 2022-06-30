Indy Hops 2022

July 1 – July 31

1 Month. 8 Breweries. 10 Locations.

Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)

– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped

– Collect all the stamps throughout the month

– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Sunday, July 31 at the Night Lizard to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

Download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the July 1 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.



Participating Breweries



Night Lizard Brewing Company

607 State St, Santa Barbara

nightlizardbrewingcompany.com

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

116 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara

lamadog.com

Island Brewing Company

5049 6th St, Carpinteria

www.islandbrewingcompany.com

M.Special Brewing Company

6860 Cortona Dr Building C, Goleta

634 State St, Santa Barbara

mspecialbrewco.com

Rincon Brewery

205 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara

5065 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

rinconbrewery.com

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

137 Anacapa St F, Santa Barbara

figmtnbrew.com

brewLAB

4191 Carpinteria Ave #8, Carpinteria

brewlabcraft.com