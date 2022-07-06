Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes New Director of Advancement, Melissa Walker

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(July 6, 2022) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Zoo is pleased to announce Melissa Walker as its new Director of Advancement. With over 15 years of fundraising experience, Melissa Walker brings extensive expertise in nonprofit leadership to the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“As a Santa Barbara Zoo member with a young son, enjoying the Zoo has been a favorite weekly activity for my family,” shared Melissa Walker, Director of Advancement at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “I am overjoyed to join the team at the Zoo and look forward to connecting our community to the impact they make when they visit or support the Zoo.”

Walker’s diverse background includes management positions at Girls Scouts of Orange County, Girls Inc. of Orange County, Human Options in Irvine, Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara, and Pretend City in Irvine where she helped to open Orange County’s first major children’s museum. After recently spending time living abroad in London, she is excited to be back in her hometown of Santa Barbara, reconnecting with the nonprofit community.

