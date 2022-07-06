Traffic Signal Work on Fairview Avenue at Calle Real

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A City contractor will begin replacing the video detection system, which detects the presence and movement of vehicles, at the Fairview Avenue and Calle Real intersection tomorrow, Thursday, July 7. Work will take up to four days to complete and will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. During working hours the following lane closures will occur. In each closure, there will remain one lane open in that direction.

Southbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue between Encina Road and Calle Real

Northbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue, just south and north of Calle Real

Westbound lane closure on Calle Real between Encina Lane and Fairview Avenue

Please drive safely and use an alternate route if possible. Thank you for your patience.