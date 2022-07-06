Announcement

Traffic Signal Work on Fairview Avenue at Calle Real

Begins Tomorrow, July 7

Credit: Melissa Angeles
By City of Goleta
Wed Jul 06, 2022 | 1:06pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A City contractor will begin replacing the video detection system, which detects the presence and movement of vehicles, at the Fairview Avenue and Calle Real intersection tomorrow, Thursday, July 7. Work will take up to four days to complete and will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. During working hours the following lane closures will occur. In each closure, there will remain one lane open in that direction.

  • Southbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue between Encina Road and Calle Real
  • Northbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue, just south and north of Calle Real
  • Westbound lane closure on Calle Real between Encina Lane and Fairview Avenue

Please drive safely and use an alternate route if possible. Thank you for your patience.

Thu Jul 07, 2022 | 04:10am
https://www.independent.com/2022/07/06/traffic-signal-work-on-fairview-avenue-at-calle-real/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.