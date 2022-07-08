Announcement

Unique Opportunity TOMORROW at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

By City of Goleta Parks
Fri Jul 08, 2022 | 3:31pm

The public has a unique opportunity tomorrow, July 9, to see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson. Thank you to the more than 50 people that came to the same event yesterday evening, July 7. George is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour. If you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, you can join us TOMORROW, Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. To attend, meet us at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.

For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/24n8dn89.

We hope to see you there!

