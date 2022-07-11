Closures of Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Off- and On-Ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that southbound U.S. Highway 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County will be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. Motorists should expect delays.

The purpose is to provide large trucks access to a batch plant yard. Some work is returning to daytime hours after more than a week of overnight subgrade compaction on closed highway lanes. Signs will be posted.

The work is part a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of U.S. 101 from Padre Juan Canyon Road near Faria Beach to Punta Gorda near Mussel Shoals in Ventura County. Project details can be found at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-pavement-rehabilitation.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later. Signs will be posted. Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”