Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Eureka! Program Celebrates Sixth Cohort of College-Bound Graduates

CARPINTERIA, CA (July 7, 2022) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s sixth cohort of Eureka! program participants has graduated high school and is gearing up for college this fall.

The group of nine extraordinary young women will be heading off to colleges across the state – from Cal Poly SLO to UC Santa Cruz and SBCC.



“It’s an honor to see this dedicated group of young women – all of whom have worked so incredibly hard to get here – achieve such a significant milestone in their lives,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria. “From college preparation workshops, to internships, and consistently stepping out of their comfort zones, our Eureka students have been preparing for this moment for five years. We know they’ll continue to dream big and achieve success in this next chapter and we look forward to cheering them on.”

Eureka! is an expanded learning five-year program that emphasizes college readiness and builds girls’ confidence and skills through hands-on opportunities, with a focus on introducing girls to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. The program is designed to help girls overcome barriers to their achievement by providing a continual support system along with opportunities to develop the skills, knowledge, and attitudes they need to thrive.

Girls Inc. launched the Eureka! program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for girls beginning in the summer before their eighth-grade year and providing mentorship and college and career preparation throughout the high school years.

The program currently serves 77 local girls and recently welcomed its 16th cohort.



Following are the graduates of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s 2022 Eureka cohort class:

Alondra Badilla, SBCC

Natali Gonzalez, SBCC

Stephanie Gonzalez-Coss, California State University, Fresno

Yuriana Hernandez, University of California, Merced

Jaritza Nunez, SBCC

Jocelyn Pena, University of California, Santa Cruz

Briana Rodriguez, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Yvette Rosales, California State University, Long Beach

Alexandra Zapata, SBCC



For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka Program, please call (805) 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

__________________________________

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated®, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves youth in the Carpinteria Valley, from K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.