Frito, Dorito, Mick, Rose, and Buttercup

Frito & Dorito

What’s better than one adorable orange cat? Two adorable orange cats!

Meet Frito and Dorito. These 3-year-old boys are absolutely delightful. They both enjoy soaking up the sun, lounging around, and taking long, luxurious naps. Frito and Dorito were found outside, so it has taken them some time to get used to being around people. Frito is still a bit timid, but with his brother Dorito by his side, he is gaining confidence and becoming more comfortable spending time with human friends.

Frito and Dorito are a bonded pair, so they will need to go home together.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. All services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Mick

This fine young bunny boy is a gentle soul with an adventurer’s heart. Perhaps it was surviving a brush with death as a tiny young bun that gave him his gusto for life. For instance, why settle for the hay at the bottom when you can climb to the top and get the best bits! Mick is under 2 years old and waiting very patiently to meet the human(s) who will see the treasure that he is and make him their own!

Rose & Buttercup

This pair of young lady Guinea pigs are as pretty and gentle as their names imply. They are deeply bonded and are often seen snuggling together. Buttercup is the shy one who watches while Rose sashays out for hand-fed greens or treats. They are easy to handle, sweet-tempered, and cute as two peas in a pod!

Don’t wait too long to come meet Mick, Rose, and Buttercup. All animals are neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped before adoption. We’re BUNS at 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, open weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

