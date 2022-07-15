Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley Honored With 2022 Champion for Kids Award at the Annual National

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Denver, CO – In recognition of her continued commitment to promote solutions that help steer kids towards success and away from crime, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley was selected as the recipient of this year’s Champion for Kids award by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids at the National District Attorney’s Association Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado. District Attorney Dudley is the only prosecutor to receive this prestigious award in 2022.

Credit: Courtesy

“District Attorney Dudley has been a Fight Crime: Invest in Kids member for over 10 years and has been a consistent champion in our mission to increase the chances that young people are set up for healthy and successful lives,” said Shelly Masur, California Director, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.

“District Attorney Dudley’s support for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids in California has been crucial. She has helped us to reach lawmakers in Sacramento to make sure that they know how important it is to make up-front investments in our kids to keep our communities safe. In particular, she has pushed for additional funding to support voluntary home visiting programs, which coach parents to provide safe, nurturing environments in a child’s earliest years.”

First elected in 2010, District Attorney Dudley has been a leader in recognizing the importance of prevention efforts in building safer communities. Knowing that keeping children in school and on the path to graduation is one of the most effective crime-prevention tools available, she established a truancy program that includes prevention and intervention dedicated to identifying the root causes of truancy. In addition to her many professional activities, she also serves on the Executive Committee of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids California.

“I am thrilled to be recognized for what I believe is the most important work we can do in law enforcement, building safer communities by investing in our children. Fight Crime: Invest in Kids was one of the first organizations I joined when elected and I am honored to stand with my fellow leaders in speaking up for kids” said District Attorney Dudley.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids is a national organization of more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors that advocate for proven strategies to reduce crime and put kids on the path to successful lives.