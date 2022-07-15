U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)

announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from

Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20-

22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29. The southbound U.S.

Highway 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff also will be closed the same nights, from 7

p.m. to 6 a.m.

The southbound lane on coastal side will be CLOSED to proceed with pavement

rehabilitation on two right southbound lanes and shoulders that remain closed behind k-

rails.

• The Seacliff on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 will be CLOSED from 9 a.m. to 3

p.m. from Monday, July 18, to Friday, July 29, for trucks to access a batch plant.

• The southbound U.S. 101 bypass lane on mountain side will remain OPEN, but it

has no exits from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

• Two northbound U.S. 101 lanes also will remain OPEN in the work zone, which

connects Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Motorists should expect delays and high-intensity lights at night. Residents and

businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust

associated with construction activities. Signs are posted. Closures may start and end

later. Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. The work is

part a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding

from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-

mile section of U.S. 101 north of Ventura. The project will smooth the roadway and

extend pavement life. Road shoulders, guardrails, retaining walls and concrete barriers

are also being upgraded by this project. More details at: https://tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”