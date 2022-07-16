First Aid Angels

This is a thank-you note to two young sisters who helped me on Friday, July 1 at the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

I’m getting older and I have Old-Lady-Thin-Skin. Some of your readers will relate.

I tore the skin on my right arm pretty badly in two spots and tried to wash it off and just put paper towels on it till I could get home. A young woman stopped me and said she was a home care worker and her sister is an LPN who could help me with my injury. Of course, I said, “Please don’t bother…”

But they did bother. They found me again a few minutes later and dressed my wound so professionally with sterile water and skin-closure strips. I cannot believe how kind and helpful they were to a stranger. And I DID say “Thank you,” but I couldn’t thank them enough! And I didn’t get their contact information, but asked if I could take their picture instead.

I’m hoping they’ll see my letter and know how special they both are! And that the folks in S.B. will read my little story of what good and kind young people live and care for others in your town.