Poppy and Houdini

Poppy

Poppy is a very social, spayed Border Collie mix who is about 5 years old and 50 pounds. She’s friendly with people and has done well in play groups with other dogs. Poppy is really smart and would benefit from being challenged or having a job to do. Having an owner that would work with her physically and mentally would be best. She can be calm and cuddly, too, after she’s burned off some energy. Poppy is waiting for the right person or family to come to meet her and be her new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Poppy for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, contact info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Houdini

THE PURR-FECT TABBY KITTEN “HOUDINI” JUST ARRIVED AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP ON THE MESA AND HE IS LOOKING FOR HIS FUREVER HOME!

Houdini is one lucky kitten! He was found all by himself on a ranch in Carpinteria – scared, hungry and alone. But he was rescued and has settled right into being a cute, sweet, playful lover boy. We think the “Temptation” treats he loves just may have been the way to his heart, so expect to go home with a few of those. He finds them irresistible. And so we left some at the shop for his adopter!

Someone is going to be very lucky to adopt Houdini. I have seen him sit on volunteers’ laps for cuddles and love!

He has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He is also wormed, had his first FVRCP vaccination, and is neutered and micro-chipped.

Houdini can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, and the number for the shop is (805) 965-6780.

