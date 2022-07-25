Artful Happenings On and Off the Walls, From Carpinteria to Santa Barbara

School may not be in session yet, but the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art has some influential work on view through August 6. In the main gallery is “Finding Beauty in Structure: Works of Ken Jewesson,” featuring more than 30 pieces of art from Jewesson’s long career as a ceramic designer, printmaker, painter, draftsman, collage artist and jewelry maker. Among a group of avant-garde artists to introduce modernism to Santa Barbara, according to Museum Director Judy L. Larson, “His colorful works represent an intersection of science and art and express his heartfelt sense that art connects us to the divine.”

Ken Jewesson, “Outer Module Variation 1.” | Credit: Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Also on view is “Two New Acquisitions: Irma Cavat and Ciel Bergman,” celebrating two pioneering women artists in Santa Barbara and the first women to teach in the UC Santa Barbara Art Department.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. See westmont.edu/museum.

The Latinx Arts Project/Carpinteria – Proyecto de Artes Latinx/Carpinteria is holding a special event on Saturday, July 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Alcazar Theatre. Billed as a Latinx Mural Art Forum, the event includes a big screen showing of the documentary short “Voces de Old Town Carpinteria” with an introduction from director Brent Winebrenner. Followed by a panel discussion on muralism, moderated by Independent reporter Ryan P. Cruz and featuring artists Adriana Arriaga, Ralph D’Oliveira, Ruth Ellen Hoag, and Lisa Kelly.

The grassroots Latinx Arts Project/Carpinteria founders Suzanne Requejo and Leslie Westbrook will also share their plans for creating “Past, Present, Future” murals, celebrating Latinx culture and history in Carpinteria and officially announce the open call for entries and prize money offerings for Ventura and Santa Barbara county artists to participate in the Carpinteria mural project. Suggested donation $10. See llatinxartsproject.org.

An opportunity to truly make your artwork sing is in the offing, with applications now open (through August 15) for Pianos On State. This fabulously fun annual interactive public art and music experience will be back downtown for the 13th year. From Tuesday, October 4 through Sunday, October 23, each creatively painted piano becomes a one-of-a-kind original interactive piece of art, envisioned and painted by Santa Barbara artists. The pianos are displayed on designated pads along State Street for the public to play and enjoy.

“Nurture our Mother” mural by Adriana Arriaga and Claudia Borfiga. | Credit: Courtesy

A collaboration between Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Downtown Santa Barbara, and the Children’s Creative Project, each artist or artist team will be given a $350 stipend to purchase materials of their choice for a designated piano. Pianos and transportation are also provided.

The Community Arts Workshop (CAW) is where the magic happens during piano painting weekend, September 30-October 2, where artists of all styles and stripes rub shoulders, trade tips and information, and make art together. For more information and application details, visit pianosonstate.com/apply.

