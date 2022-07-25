Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (July 25, 2022) — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is pleased to announce the Gratitude Gala; Celebrating 100 Years of Insulin, presented by The Paskin Family Foundation. The Gala, a benefit for SDRI, will be held the evening of Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the outside rotunda at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This year, we are especially filled with gratitude as our founder, renowned diabetes specialist Dr. William Sansum, was the first physician in the United States to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes, here in Santa Barbara, on May 31, 1922. This extraordinary accomplishment profoundly changed the landscape for those living with diabetes in 1922. SDRI continues his legacy in diabetes research.

We will commemorate this centennial milestone with an oceanview cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, live music, and dancing. Gala performers will include the Jackson Gillies Trio; Jineanne Coderre; and Downbeat LA. Andrew Firestone will serve as the Gala’s emcee.

SDRI is immensely grateful to The Paskin Family Foundation for their generosity in underwriting the Gratitude Gala. All of the funding raised at the Galawillsupport SDRI’s mission of improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care.

Special appreciation to the following Gala sponsors;Promise:The Redman Family; Hope: Ontario International Airport; Inspire: Tom and Nancy Crawford; Jim and Kim Cherry; Dr. Alex and Laura DePaoli; Eric and Tamara Free; The Ogle Family; Pacific Western Bank; Tandem Diabetes Care; Visionary Insulet Corporation; Novo Nordisk; Amy and Jim Sloan; Honor: Cottage Health; Michael and Carolyn Karmelich; MannKind Corporation; Mechanics Bank; Mosher Foundation; Pixar Animation Studios; Dr. Ken and Shirley Waxman; Believe: Judy and Bruce Anticouni; and Citi National Bank.

Join us at the Gratitude Gala for the “celebration of the century”. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or to learn more about the event, please visit sansum.org/gratitude-gala.

ABOUT SANSUM DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE:

